Monroe, NC

A Few Good Men awards scholarships to local students

By Staff Reports
 18 days ago

A Few Good Men, Inc. has selected their 2021 scholarships recipients. Michael X. Wilson lll is a student at Monroe High School and the recipient of the Robert Franklin Williams scholarship ($3,000), as well as the John H. Crowder scholarship ($600). Wilson has a 3.3 grade point average, and he also played varsity football while running for the track team. He is also a member of the Monroe Youth Council and Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC). He earned the Academic Achievement Ribbon and Good Conduct Award in this organization.

