— Dear Athletic Support: My daughter plays on a travel softball team. She’s in sixth grade. We devote almost every weekend in the summer to these tournaments, and we love it! We get to see all these different towns each week and eat at a bunch of great restaurants with some of our closest family and friends. My daughter also loves the competition. So what’s my problem with travel softball? The late nights! They’re horrible. I can’t even begin to tell you how many games we’ve played past midnight. Two weekends ago we had a game at two in the morning! This just seems like too much. Is there any reason why we have to play all these games in one day? I’m pretty sure the boys spread their tournaments out over two days and don’t have to play so late.