Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablets and has now revealed how often it plans to update new items. According to the company’s official website, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 FE will only receive quarterly system updates. That is, one firmware every three months. If for the budget Galaxy Tab A7 Lite this is still normal, then in the case of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE it is very strange. The 5G version of the tablet costs 650 euros in Europe and for that kind of money I would like to receive monthly software updates. Even some budget Galaxy A and Galaxy M smartphones are updated every month.