Winger Lloyd Isgrove commits future to promoted Bolton

Posted by
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kk66L_0aBuZ3lR00
Lloyd Isgrove (PA Wire)

Lloyd Isgrove has signed a new two-year contract at Bolton

The 28-year-old winger joined the club in September 2020 on a deal until the end of the 2020-21 season.

He played 32 times in Sky Bet League Two last term and scored three goals.

Isgrove told Wanderers’ website: “When I signed for this club I knew it wasn’t where it should be in League Two.

“So to take this little step in the right direction has been amazing for me. I am really looking forward to getting going for next season.”

