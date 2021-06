It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a strange bug that has frustrated owners over the last few months. According to the posts by some owners on XDA forums, the camera app is causing an abnormal amount of battery drain. This is happening when the phone is sitting idle. Moreover, it seems like the battery drain mostly happens when a user is walking around with the phone in their pocket. It is reported that the camera app is waking up the device when motion is detected.