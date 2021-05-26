Cancel
Public Health

Approval of budget, easing of COVID restrictions give cause for optimism

kentonbee.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following are excerpts from the May 21 edition of Superintendent Sabatino Cimato’s “Ken-Ton Weekly Connection,” the full version of which can be found at www.ktufsd.org/connection. The annual budget vote and Board of Education election took place on Tuesday, May 18, and I am happy to report that the proposed 2021-22 budget was approved by an overwhelming majority. Voter turnout […]

