For Some Insane Reason, Instagram Trolls Are Body Shaming Chris Hemsworth

After nearly breaking the internet with his massive arms, Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth shared another intense workout video. Unlike Hemsworth's past workout videos, this one isn't as candid. Instead, it's an ad for Centr Power, which is the new training program Hemsworth designed with his Thor trainers that they will begin selling to the public later this month. Per Hemsworth's Instagram post, "I've had a lot of questions about my prep and training for Thor over the years. This time round I was fortunate enough to have a solid period at home to try a multitude of nutritional and training methods, to build the strongest version of myself and the character yet. From that I decided to design a fully guided program on how I achieved those results. Eat, train, sleep repeat! With our Centr Power program."