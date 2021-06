Jun. 2—Garrett Richards did his job. But once again, the Red Sox offense couldn't keep up. As good as their offense has been this year, it's been sometimes puzzling to see the kinds of ruts the Red Sox have gone through at the plate. A day after producing barely anything in one of their worst losses of the season, the Red Sox were silenced again in a 5-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, as they dropped the first two games of a pivotal seven-game road trip this week.