Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Breaking: Instagram giving users the option to hide likes

By Melissa
hot969boston.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of IG Adam Mosseri was on Good Morning America minutes ago and made a major announcement that’ll affect the way you use the social media platform. It was something they’d been testing and now it’s official. You will now have an option of hiding your like count. You can choose PER POST if you want likes showing or not. You can also do it retroactively, meaning if you put up a post and decide it’s not getting the amount of likes you were hoping for, you can go back and turn them off. The story is still breaking and more details will be coming soon.

hot969boston.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ig Adam Mosseri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Instagram
Related
Businessslashdot.org

Instagram CEO Says Facebook Will Help Users Get Around Apple's Cut of Transactio

Facebook is setting its sights on the creator economy, hoping to allow millions of people to make a living off its family of apps. But the company wants to promote offline transactions between creators and companies in order to avoid Apple’s 30% cut of in-app purchases, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said Wednesday. “When there are digital transactions that happen on iOS, Apple insists that they take 30% of that. There’s a very few number of exceptions. For transactions that happen in iOS, we’re going to have to abide by their rules... but in general we’re going to look for other ways to help creators make a living and facilitating transactions that happen in other places,” Mosseri told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “So, for instance, if we could help brands and creators vet each other and find each other, they could make those transactions happen offline. For affiliate marketing, it’s real goods, not digital goods. So we’re going to try and lean in to the places creators can actually make a stable living,” he added.
InternetTech Dirt

Instagram's Big Experiment With De-Prioritizing 'Likes' Fizzles As Some People Apparently Really Like 'Likes'

Back in the fall of 2019, we wrote about how Instagram was experimenting with hiding "likes" from US users, to try to cut down on the awkward incentives it created -- such as people obsessing over who and how many people liked the pictures they posted. It was an interesting move, and we appreciated the willingness to experiment with making sure the platform wasn't just encouraging socially problematic behavior. However, now the company has announced that some people really got upset without their likes.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook down: Users report outage for Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp services unexpectedly went down.Users reported issues in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, Bangladesh, and more. There were also intermittent problems for users in the United States and the United Kingdom.According to the website DownDetector, which tracks online outages, the issue began at 6:40pm EDT / 11:40pm GMT.Over 40 per cent of reports on the DownDetector website stated that there was a total blackout of the social media platform’s services. On Twitter, users reported that they are having difficulties loading photos and posts. WhatsApp and other Facebook products might experience issues for several users: in particular I've...
Internetvoonze.com

Instagram prepares ways to earn money for the most active users

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp. Instagram is working on a series of tools that allow the most active and popular users to...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

10 Secrets to Success on Instagram for Small Business Users

Instagram is one of the most powerful online marketing tools available to today’s businesses. But there are many tasks for business owners to consider to make the most of the platform. You need to grow a following, foster community, and eventually convert your usage into profit. Learn how to accomplish these goals with some help from members of the online small business community.
InternetBit Rebels

Get Real And 100% Legit Instagram Followers And Likes With GetInsta

Gain Real-time followers and likes to access the smart feature plans and to get the best and verified process to enhance your Instagram profile reputation. 24/7 Support and assistance can be got from verified and smart feature plans and can be explored to achieve your objectives with real and smart feature exploration of ideas.
Internetbeverlyhillsmagazine.com

10 Tricks To Get More Instagram Likes

Instagram likes still matter. Engagement with your posts shows how much your audience likes (ironic) your content and your products. A higher count of likes is an indication of a loyal brand following, among a host of other things, and thus is highly important for any business that is using the social media platform to promote itself.
Internetcybersecuritynews.com

Instagram Bug let Anyone to View Archived Posts and Stories of Users Private Accounts

An Indian Hacker, Mayur Fartade from Maharashtra was able to spot malicious bugs on the Instagram app. This bug allows a malicious user to view targeted media on Instagram. It allowed anyone to view details like private/archived posts, stories, reels, IGTV without following the user using Media ID. Details also include like/comment/save count, display_url, image.uri, Facebook linked page(if any) etc.
Charitiesbolnews.com

Instagram users can now organize group fundraising events

Since the release of contribution stickers on Instagram in 2019, many users have utilized the platform’s fundraising features to help worthy causes. The most recent choice will make it simple for you to create group fundraisers. Instagram observed that many offline methods of fundraising, such as bake sales and charity...
Internetnewslivetv.com

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Washington: Popular photo-sharing platform Instagram is rolling out display advertisements for its Reels feature all over the world. Mashable has learned that Facebook is finally launching advertisements globally on Instagram Reels, a short-video maker, that rivals another similar popular app TikTok. The trial for the same has already taken place...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Scott Disick Defends Khloe Kardashian From Instagram User Who Asked "Who Is She?!"

Scott Disick has Khloe Kardashian's back. On June 17, the Good American founder took to Instagram to post a few pictures of herself rocking a Shane Justin ensemble in a matching blue Rolls-Royce. Alongside the photos, KoKo shared a quote from Jay-Z's The Blueprint 2. "I will not lose," she wrote, "for even in defeat, there's a valuable lesson learned, so it evens up for me." After seeing the post, the account @90sanxiety wrote "who is she?!" in the comments section. However, Scott was quick to respond. "Who isn't she?" the Flip It Like Disick alum replied. "That's the question!" The Lord's clapback should come as no...
InternetJeffbullas's Blog

The 6 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Auto Likes

The internet is a big place, and Instagram shows it. The platform’s two billion monthly active users are a testament to its popularity and a huge gateway to the potential that the internet holds in terms of business growth and reputation building. In fact, Instagram has become so big that...
Coronavirusfemalefirst.co.uk

Life Coach Jill Ritchie: Seven reasons we should all take a break from social media

"Get your head out of your phone and start to see opportunities are all around you..." In a time when we have little to do thanks to the in-and-out lockdown and coronavirus restrictions placed upon us, it's hard not to be constantly on your phone or tablet checking social media for the latest updates on everything from the Prime Minister's floppy hair to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion with Andy Cohen.
Cell Phonestechinvestornews.com

Twitter now lets iOS users easily share tweets as Instagram Stories

Twitter’s iOS app has been updated to let anyone quickly and easily share tweets to their Instagram Story, Twitter has announced. The feature works using the iOS share sheet: just tap the share icon underneath any tweet, and select “Instagram Stories” from the list of apps. Once in Instagram, the tweet can be resized, re-positioned, and adorned with the image service’s standard selection of text, stickers, music, and annotations.