Courtesy boat inspections offered during Memorial Day holiday weekend

By Holly Kemp hkemp@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 17 days ago
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources conducts a courtesy boat inspection. (Provided) Submitted photo

To help prepare for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Law Enforcement Division with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources will be holding courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.

SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of boats to make sure the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for watercraft is aboard before launch.

These inspections are completely voluntary and are not required before launching.

Boaters who take advantage of the inspection and are found to not be in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, boaters will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

Boat inspection times and locations:

5/29 — Johnnie Causey Landing - ICW, 10 a.m. to noon, Horry County

5/29 — Lake Murray Dam, 10 a.m. to noon, Lexington County

5/30 — River Forks Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell, 2 to 4 p.m., Anderson County

5/30 — Battery Creek Landing - Battery Creek, 10 a.m. to noon, Beaufort County

5/30 — Easterling Landing - Lake Robinson, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Darlington County

5/30 — Dreher Island Landing, 10 a.m. to noon, Lexington County

5/30 — Ebenezer Park - Lake Wylie, noon to 2 p.m., York County

5/31 — Wapoo Cut Landing - ICW, 10 a.m. to noon, Charleston County

5/31 — Alex Harvin Landing - Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to noon, Clarendon County

5/31 — Greenwood State Park - Lake Greenwood, 10 a.m. to noon, Greenwood County

5/31 — Clearwater Cove - Lake Wateree, noon to 2 p.m., Kershaw County

5/31 — Dorn Landing - Lake Thurmond, 10 a.m. to noon, McCormick County

5/31 — Twelve Mile Landing - Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to noon, Pickens County

Aiken, SC
