Jail Time for Florida Man Who Fired Gunshots in Charles City Motel

By markp
951thebull.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida man arrested just over a month ago for shooting up a Charles City motel will now serve a month in jail. Charles City Police say they were called to the Super 8 on South Grand Avenue to investigate reports of gunshots at about 10 p.m. April 17th. Officers discovered 52-year-old Harry Luciow II fired a gun six or seven times inside his motel room, damaging the walls, electronics, and plumbing. Police say damage was limited to Luciow’s room and none of the bullets went through the walls into adjacent rooms. There were no injuries.

