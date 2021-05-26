Release Date for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Atari VCS is a name that has been floating around the games industry for years now. We first saw a model of the Atari VCS at the Game Developers Conference in 2018, but the console/PC hybrid system has still not hit store shelves. However, Atari has now announced that the VCS is launching sooner than we think, as the system that is set as the reentry of one of gaming’s most iconic companies into the console market comes out June 15.