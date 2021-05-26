4 biggest winners from the Carolina Panthers 2021 offseason so far

How are the Carolina Panthers looking on the defensive side of the football following an entertaining 2021 NFL Draft for the franchise?. It’s been an eventful offseason for the Carolina Panthers as they look to build in Year 2 of Matt Rhule’s tenure as head coach. They’ve been extremely active both in free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft bringing in the right quality to the organization that might see them become a playoff contender if everything clicks into place right away.