Charlize Theron Teaming Up With Mulan Director For New Netflix Movie
Charlize Theron and Netflix have clearly struck up a solid working relationship now that the actress has added yet another streaming exclusive to her schedule. Theron is developing a surfing drama with Mulan director Niki Caro, and while she’s only attached to produce through her Denver and Delilah banner at the moment, there’s a distinct possibility that the Academy Award winner will end up starring as well.wegotthiscovered.com