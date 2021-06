Marvel fans can expect to see many different sides of Tom Hiddleston's Loki in the upcoming Marvel Studios series on Disney+. Some new merchandise offers new looks at a couple of those sides, including Loki with political aspirations. The new images come from product listings for life-sized Loki standees listed on Mamegyorai. One shows Loki as he appears while working for the Time Variance Authority. The other shows the god of mischief in his "Vote Loki" look, horns on while wearing a suit with a prominent campaign button pinned to it. You can take a look at both images included below.