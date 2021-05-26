Guy Fieri Is on a Mission to Help Save Restaurants Hit by Pandemic

Is Gordon Ramsay seriously the kind of guy that a lot of us would get irritated by in a drive-thru lane? Or is this just a special case when he wanted to make one of his signature jokes? It’s tough thinking that Ramsay would ever go through a fast-food line simply because the guy is one of the most well-known chefs in the world and thinking that he might enjoy a soggy, overcooked bit of meat in a limp bun is definitely something that might surprise a lot of people. But getting out there and ridiculing others or their establishments for their fare isn’t exactly beyond the man apparently since in this clip he’s showing himself being super-picky about the menu and then even going so far as to pull his ‘idiot sandwich’ joke on a fast-food worker. Let’s be honest, fast food isn’t always the best stuff in the world, but it’s fast, it’s technically food, and it keeps a person going through the day if it’s all they can afford or all that’s around.