Sebastian Stan, most well-known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier), spoke at a Stanford Speakers Bureau (SSB) and Cardinal Nights event on Saturday. You may have heard about the event from the SSB Instagram. Or maybe you had no idea who Stan was and only heard about it from a mega-fan on social media harassing you for your Stanford login. Either way, Stan was a true delight, and shared valuable reflections on professional acting and the prescience of MCU’s most recent installment, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (TFATWS).