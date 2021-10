A Belarusian chemicals giant looks set to turn to crypto in a bid to circumvent sanctions placed on businesses in the country by the international community. The United States and the EU imposed a range of sanctions on the state in early summer, with governments in Canada, the UK, and Switzerland following suit. This has left many of the nation’s biggest businesses in limbo – freezing them out of trade deals involving conventional financial channels like payments networks and banks.

