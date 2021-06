As reports emerge from Pinewood Studios that filming on the fifth Indiana Jones film is set to start next week, fans of cinema’s most dedicated advocate for historical relics belonging in museums could be forgiven for greeting the news with some trepidation. We’ve been burnt before. Back in 2008, my housemate and I celebrated finishing our final university exams by giddily heading to the Camden Odeon to witness the return of Dr Jones to the big screens after a 19-year absence. Our expectations were high. We binged the original trilogy in fevered anticipation. If we’d owned fedoras we’d have tossed them in the air in excitement. But after an unhappy two hours and four minutes trapped in the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull with just a nuke-proof fridge, a listless Shia LaBeouf, and some alien intruders for company we found ourselves praying that someone would have the kindness to put Indy – and us – out of our collective misery.