Jackass 4 Director Files Restraining Order Against Bam Margera

“Pose” is gone, so long live the careers of its luminous cast of trans women. That’s the collection of Pride Month wishes we sent out to the universe, and already one of those wishes has come true: Mother Blanca Evangelista, aka Mj Rodriguez, has a new series ordered at Apple+ that will co-star Maya Rudolph. The untitled comedy (sometimes known as “Loot”) from Emmy-winning creators Alan Yang (“Master of None”) and Matt Hubbard (“30 Rock”) follows Rudolph’s character as her husband leaves her 87 billion dollars. Rodriguez will play the executive director of the non-profit funded by her obscenely rich boss. That’s all we know, but we’re in. And until we get to lay eyes on it ourselves, we’ll be content with Rodriguez’s debut summer single, the Earth Wind & Fire-ish “Something to Say.” Oh, did you forget she sang on “Pose”? Well, catch up, because she can do this.