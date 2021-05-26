Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Jackass 4 Director Files Restraining Order Against Bam Margera

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Tremaine may have tried to broaden his horizons somewhat by moving into fictional territory, but he’ll always be best known as a member of the Jackass team. The former art director, magazine editor and professional BMX rider has ventured into other genres over the last two decades, most notably by directing Netflix’s Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, but his output has largely been defined by the MTV cult classic he co-created with Spike Jonze and Johnny Knoxville.

wegotthiscovered.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Steve O
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Bam Margera
Person
Jeff Tremaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackass#Netflix Inc#Film Production#Mtv#Wildboyz#Rob Big#Nitro Circus#Loiter Squad#Files#Studio Paramount#Fictional Territory#Orbit#Magazine Editor#Professional Bmx Rider#Bmx#Art Director#Legal Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
WWE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthefocus.news

How many teeth is Bam Margera missing? Jackass fans fear for his health

Fans of Bam Margera are concerned for his health as new images of the former Jackass star show his missing teeth. Margera is in the news again after director Jeff Tremaine allegedly obtained a restraining order against him. Neither Tremaine nor Margera have commented on the allegations. Bam Margera fans...
CelebritiesComplex

Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Kim Kardashian is getting protection from an alleged stalker who claims to be in love with her. According to TMZ, 32-year-old Charles Peter Zelenoff has allegedly been harassing Kim for months, posting on social media constantly about his devout love for her. He even filmed videos outside the edge of Kim’s property, expressing frustration that he couldn't find a way inside. The latter scared Kim enough to secure a temporary restraining order against Zelenoff, who now must stay 100 yards away from her. Kim is said to have found it frightening that Zelenoff, who has two prior convictions for battery, was able to find her home, considering she's never shared her address publicly.
foxbangor.com

Kim Kardashian Gets Diamond Ring, Plan B in Mail, Will Seek Restraining Order

Kim Kardashian’s security team is working OT once again — this time intercepting a disturbing package from a fan that included a diamond engagement ring … and Plan B. Seriously. Sources with direct knowledge tell us the package, addressed to Kim, was sent to her home and discovered by her...
Celebritieswgnradio.com

Dean’s Entertainment Report: Taraji P. Henson gets role in ‘Annie,’ Kim Kardashian’s restraining order, and ‘Madea’ coming out of retirement!

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest news in entertainment. He talked about Taraji P. Henson playing the role of Miss Hannigan in NBC’s live rendition of “Annie”, scheduled for early December. Dean also talked about Chris Harrison’s permanent departure from “The Bachelor” franchise, Tyler Perry bringing the “Madea” character out of retirement, and more!
rue-morgue.com

A conversation gets creepy in a clip from Tribeca-premiering chiller “ULTRASOUND”

The talk becomes eerie, insinuating and inappropriate in the new independent fright film. ULTRASOUND makes its U.S. premiere next Tuesday, June 15 as a Midnight presentation at the Tribeca Film Festival, then has its international premiere later this summer at the Fantasia International Film Festival. Rob Schroeder directed from a script by Conor Stechschulte, and the movie stars Vincent Kartheiser, Chelsea Lopez, Breeda Wool, Tunde Adebimpe, Rainey Qualley, Chris Gartin and Bob Stephenson. The synopsis: “Driving home late at night during a heavy rainstorm, Glen experiences car trouble. Near where his car gets stuck, he spots a house, knocks on the door and is greeted by an oddly friendly middle-aged man, Arthur, and his younger wife, Cyndi. The strange couple pours him a drink, and then more drinks, followed by an unexpected offer that Glen can’t refuse. Elsewhere, a young woman, Katie, is feeling emotionally weighed down by a secret romantic arrangement that feels like a textbook case of gaslighting. And at the same time, in a nondescript research facility, medical professional Shannon begins questioning her role in a bizarre experiment, fearing that she’s doing more harm than good.”
Movieswopular.com

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard: Film Sequel Slated By Critics

The movie sequel sees Samuel L Jackson, Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds reprise their roles. Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard has received a pasting from film critics ahead of its cinema release next week.The movie is a sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard, which was a surprise box office hit in the ...
Celebritiesqburgh.com

Mj Rodriguez joins Maya Rudolph for Apple+ comedy

“Pose” is gone, so long live the careers of its luminous cast of trans women. That’s the collection of Pride Month wishes we sent out to the universe, and already one of those wishes has come true: Mother Blanca Evangelista, aka Mj Rodriguez, has a new series ordered at Apple+ that will co-star Maya Rudolph. The untitled comedy (sometimes known as “Loot”) from Emmy-winning creators Alan Yang (“Master of None”) and Matt Hubbard (“30 Rock”) follows Rudolph’s character as her husband leaves her 87 billion dollars. Rodriguez will play the executive director of the non-profit funded by her obscenely rich boss. That’s all we know, but we’re in. And until we get to lay eyes on it ourselves, we’ll be content with Rodriguez’s debut summer single, the Earth Wind & Fire-ish “Something to Say.” Oh, did you forget she sang on “Pose”? Well, catch up, because she can do this.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Ted Series From Seth MacFarlane Ordered by Peacock

Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order for Ted, from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and MRC Television. The series is based on Universal Pictures and MRC Film’s Ted, the highest-grossing original R-rated comedy of all time (not a sequel or based on other IP). Collectively Ted and Ted 2 grossed more than $750 million worldwide.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Vortex’: Gaspar Noé Made a Mysterious Quasi-Documentary Starring Dario Argento [Cannes]

ScreenDaily breaks the news on a mysterious new documentary from Gaspar Noé that’s just been added as a surprise addition to Cannes. Following his hallucinogenic nightmare Climax, Noé gets behind the camera for Vortex, which features cult Italian director Dario Argento (Deep Red, Suspiria, Inferno), veteran French actress Françoise Lebrun and French actor/filmmaker Alex Lutz.
TV Seriessideshow.com

Coming to Netflix May 2018 – Geek Edition

Netflix has released their latest newsletter highlighting all of the awesome new content being made available to stream starting in May, including the new John Mulaney comedy special, the Danish apocalpyse series The Rain, and more! They also gave viewers a heads-up as to which shows would be leaving the site soon in case you wanted to watch them again before they disappear.