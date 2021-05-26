Atalanta signs exclusive deal with PES, EA will have to come up with a fake name for FIFA 22
Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio will no longer have its original name in FIFA 22. EA will have to come up with a fake name, badge, and kits for the Italian club in FIFA 22 after Atalanta signed an exclusivity deal with Konami, the company in charge of the PES franchise. The Japanese video game corporation is gunning hard for the Serie A teams, having secured the exclusive rights for Juventus in June 2019, Roma in August 2020, and most recently Napoli in April 2021.dotesports.com