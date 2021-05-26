Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Freestone, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Anderson; Freestone; Leon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood) affecting Freestone, Anderson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood). * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 7:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 37.4 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is cresting between 37 and 38 feet and will remain steady for a day or so. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding of the Coffield Prison agricultural land, and ranch and farm lands along the river, is expected.