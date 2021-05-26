Flood Warning issued for Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Dallas The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood) affecting Freestone, Anderson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River At Dallas. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 31.6 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to near 16 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Minor flooding of agricultural lands used for cattle grazing will occur. Low water crossings near the river will begin to flood.