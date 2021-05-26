Cancel
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and ‘Shark Tank’

By JOSEPH PISANI
KFVS12
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Online shopping giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest...

www.kfvs12.com
Businessdarkhorizons.com

FTC To Review Amazon’s MGM Purchase

In the wake of Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission will reportedly review the deal according to The Wall Street Journal. The Justice Department and FTC reportedly divvied up antitrust investigations of the tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook who are also the subject of the probes.
MoviesScreenrant.com

Scarlett Johansson Will Produce & Star In Disney's Tower of Terror Movie

Scarlett Johansson will produce and star in a Tower of Terror movie for Disney. Since Black Widow, releasing on July 9, marks the end of her run as Natasha Romanoff, Johansson is starting a new chapter in her career post-MCU. She already has a few projects lined up, including Sing 2, in which she reprises her role as the porcupine Ash. There are also reports Johansson will star in the Little Shop of Horrors remake from Warner Bros, though that's unconfirmed as of now.
MoviesExtra

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Reopens with New Experiences!

Everyone’s favorite Hollywood tour is BACK! Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood reopens on June 26 with new ways for fans to explore behind the scenes of some of their favorite movies and television shows. New experiences include “The Storytelling Showcase,” which dives into Warner Bros.’ nearly 100-year history, while “Action and Magic Made Here” takes fans deep into the DC Universe, as well as the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” series.
TV & Videosnny360.com

Netflix signs multiyear deal for films from Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg, the father of the modern movie blockbuster, signed a multiyear deal to provide films for Netflix, promising a stream of new pictures for the online video leader. The multifilm agreement with Amblin Partners builds on an existing relationship, the parties said Monday in a statement. They’ve already teamed...
Moviescynopsis.com

06/24/21: Jerry Seinfeld takes the proverbial cake with new Netflix film

CBS: United States of AI at 8:30 and Clarice at 10p. As had been rumored, ViacomCBS announced another reorg, this time setting the leadership team for its global streaming business. Tanya Gile, currently GM of MTV Entertainment Group, is elevated as a “centralized head” to lead all content strategy for Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally as chief programming officer, streaming. In other moves, George Cheeks, CBS president/CEO, will also serve as chief content officer, News & Sports, Paramount+. Jim Gianopulos, chairman/CEO, Paramount Pictures, will also serve as chief content officer, movies, Paramount+. Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, adds the title chief content officer, music, Paramount+. Chris McCarthy, president, MTV Entertainment Group, will also serve as chief content officer, unscripted entertainment and adult animation, Paramount+, while David Nevins, chairman/CEO, Showtime Networks, will also serve as chief content officer, scripted originals, Paramount+. Nicole Clemens will broaden her responsibilities as president, Paramount Television Studios, to include president, Paramount+ original scripted series, and Brian Robbins, president, Kids & Family Entertainment, will also serve as chief content officer, Kids & Family, Paramount+.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Plan to Buy MGM Is Said to Be Subject of FTC Review

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report proposed $8.45 billion deal to buy TV/movie studio MGM will be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission, a media report says. The companies unveiled the deal last month. Amazon is seeking to strengthen the content of its Prime Video streaming service. Big mergers have to...
Businessnewsbrig.com

The FTC is reportedly poised to probe Amazon’s MGM acquisition

Following Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the deal will reportedly be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission — meaning Lina Khan, a long-outspoken critic of Amazon who recently became FTC chair, will have oversight over the deal. The proceedings could signal how she’ll handle antitrust cases against Amazon in the future.
Businessnewpaper24.com

Lina Khan’s US FTC stated to assessment Amazon-MGM deal – NEWPAPER24

The Federal Commerce Fee, whose new chairwoman has been essential of Amazon.com, will assessment the corporate’s deliberate buy of MGM, a supply aware of the matter stated. it will purchase the US film studio, residence to the James Bond franchise, in an $8.45 billion deal that may give it an enormous library of movies and TV reveals to compete with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
NFLPosted by
Forbes

Steven Spielberg Shuns Movie Home In Streaming Deal

The filmmaker’s Netflix deal is an unspoken critique of NBCU’s Peacock. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s relationship with NBC dates from 1969, when he made his directorial debut on an episode of Rod Serling’s anthology series Night Gallery starring Joan Crawford. Its corporate sibling, Universal Pictures, provides office space for his Amblin Entertainment production company and has distributed many of his biggest films, including Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park and the Oscar-winning Schindler’s List.
TV & VideosPosted by
MarketRealist

Ride-On Carry-On ‘Shark Tank’ Update: What Happened After the Show?

Longtime Shark Tank viewers might remember the fourth episode of Season 2, and not just because that was when Kevin O’Leary introduced his “Mr. Wonderful” moniker. In that episode, husband-and-wife team Darryl and Randy Lenz introduced Ride-On Carry-On—a child seat that can be strapped onto a piece of rolling luggage. Here's an update on that Shark Tank product.