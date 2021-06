Second-year guard Cameron Clark is one of the New York Jets’ biggest wild cards. His intriguing film at Charlotte reminds us of what he offers. The New York Jets entered the 2021 offseason with a need at both guard spots, but here in mid-May, only one of those two spots has been filled with a clear-cut replacement. Alijah Vera-Tucker is set to take over as a starting guard (presumably on the left side) after the Jets traded up to nab him with the 14th overall pick, but the guard spot opposite Vera-Tucker remains a question mark.