Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Gait Difficulties, Tremors May Best Predict Future Diagnosis

By Steve Bryson PhD
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputer algorithms used to analyze large medical databases found an early diagnosis of walking difficulties or tremors best predicted a future diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, a study found. The study, “Accelerating diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease through risk prediction,” was published in the journal BMC Neurology. Evidence shows clinical symptoms of...

parkinsonsnewstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Manchester#University Of Lisbon#Depression Symptoms#Diabetes Symptoms#Anxiety Disorders#Pain Treatment#Clinical Depression#Bmc Neurology#Emr#University Of Newcastle#University Of Toronto#Gait Difficulties#Abnormal Gait#Essential Tremors#Earlier Diagnosis#Differential Diagnosis#Tremor Disorders#Clinical Symptoms#Fatigue#Disease Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Portugal
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Canceralbuquerqueexpress.com

BMI may not be best obesity indicator

Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): The method used to calculate how obesity is measured may affect whether it is considered a risk factor for lung cancer, suggest the findings of new research published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology (JTO). The JTO is an official journal of the International Association...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Craving This One Thing, It Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Dementia can come in many forms—from vascular dementia to frontotemporal dementia to Alzheimer's disease—and each can affect the brain differently. And while all of the various types cause memory loss and changes in personality, each may also display its own signs and symptoms that can clue you or a caregiver into what's going on.
HealthWVNews

Simple tests can predict future health

KINGWOOD — The American Heart Association encourages people to “know their numbers” referring to blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose and weight. However, research now shows that moving properly is also important for long-term health. Testing to determine fall risk, functional strength, and activity stamina are crucial to pinpoint mobility issues before serious problems arise.
HealthEurekAlert

Deep learning with SPECT accurately predicts major adverse cardiac events

Reston, VA (Embargoed until 6:15 p.m. EDT, Friday, June 11, 2021)--An advanced artificial intelligence technique known as deep learning can predict major adverse cardiac events more accurately than current standard imaging protocols, according to research presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2021 Annual Meeting. Utilizing data from a registry of more than 20,000 patients, researchers developed a novel deep learning network that has the potential to provide patients with an individualized prediction of their annualized risk for adverse events such as heart attack or death.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Forget me not: Novel target shows promise in treating Alzheimer's and related dementias

Researchers remain perplexed as to what causes dementia and how to treat and reverse the cognitive decline seen in patients. In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), Harvard Medical School discovered that cis P-tau, a toxic, non-degradable version of a healthy brain protein, is an early marker of vascular dementia (VaD) and Alzheimer's disease (AD). Their results, published on June 2 in Science Translational Medicine, define the molecular mechanism that causes an accumulation of this toxic protein. Furthermore, they showed that a monoclonal antibody (mAb) that targets this toxic protein was able to prevent disease pathology and memory loss in AD- and VaD-like preclinical models. Additionally, this treatment was even capable of reversing cognitive impairment in an AD-like preclinical model.
Boston, MABoston Herald

Tumor diagnosis comes as surprise

I guess anyone can make an error in judgment and vets are no exception. About eight months ago, I had our vet look at our dog, who had developed a lump on the top of his head in the preceding few months. It was grape sized at the time and presented as firm and movable under the skin. Our dog is a 9-year-old Lab. Our vet thought it likely to be benign and after a needle aspirate was inconclusive, told us to keep an eye on it. Fast forward to the spring and since our dog needed a dental cleaning, we opted to remove the growth and have it biopsied at the same time. We were surprised with the results coming back as a tumor called osteosarcoma, as was our doctor. What can you tell me about this kind of tumor? I understand from reading online that osteosarcoma in dogs is a bad tumor and we are hoping for the best.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Brain Epigenetics Study Provides New Insights on Dementia

An international team of scientists led by the University of Exeter reports that it has unveiled new insights into how genes are regulated in dementia, including the discovery of 84 new genes linked to the disease. The collaboration combined and analyzed data from more than 1,400 people across six different...
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Neurologist urges not to take gait disorders in stride

Most children learn to walk somewhere between 12-15 months of age, and once they get the first month’s wobble and unsteadiness under control, they don’t think about walking the rest of their lives. Barring injuries, walking is second nature and taken for granted – that is until the aging process catches up with them somewhere in their late 60s.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Study: cis P-tau is an early marker of vascular dementia, Alzheimer's disease

Researchers remain perplexed as to what causes dementia and how to treat and reverse the cognitive decline seen in patients. In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), Harvard Medical School discovered that cis P-tau, a toxic, non-degradable version of a healthy brain protein, is an early marker of vascular dementia (VaD) and Alzheimer's disease (AD).
Posted by
Best Life

If Your Handwriting Looks Like This, It Could Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's

Your handwriting today probably looks quite different than it did when you were practicing your script in elementary school or when you first started signing your name. It's expected for your handwriting to evolve over time, but doctors say you should keep an eye on your penmanship as you age since a certain kind of shift could be one of the earliest signs of Parkinson's disease. To see what kind of change in handwriting signals you should talk to your doctor, read on.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Chronic Gut Inflammation Associated With Onset of Parkinson Disease

Chronic gut inflammation may initiate processes in the body that give rise to Parkinson disease, according to a study published in Free Neuropathology. The results of the study are consistent with several large-scale epidemiological studies that show an association between Parkinson and inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn disease.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Facing a 'life-limiting diagnosis'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Every year, many people are given what is called "life-limiting diagnoses," which means they may have a limited amount of time left. A local entrepreneur and commercial real estate broker who was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December will be talking about how he has decided to not view his diagnosis as a death sentence, but as motivation to embrace living each day to its fullest.
Women's Healthaappublications.org

A Diagnosis of Maternal Hyperthyroidism

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Electronic Fetal Monitoring Case Review Series. Electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) is a popular technology used to...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Finding may improve models that allow predicting future climate

A new study by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) allows validating organic markers to quantify past primary productivity in the oceans, a key factor in the global marine carbon cycle. The research, carried out from the study of alkenones as a biomarker, puts an end to decades of scientific debate about the validity of these biogeochemical proxies in the reconstruction process of past climates. The finding, which has been published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), will represent an advance in the improvement of climate models that allow predicting the climate in the future.
Cancerthedoctorstv.com

How to Cope with a Cancer Diagnosis

Being told you have cancer is terrifying and overwhelming and The Doctors welcome oncologist Dr. Steven Eisenberg to share tips on coping after being diagnosed. "How can you foster this sense of love when you are going through something as scary as cancer?" the author of "Love Is the Strongest Medicine," asks, explaining the acronym "L.O.V.E." can help.