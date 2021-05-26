Analyst Ratings for Extra Space Storage

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.96.