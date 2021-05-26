Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

50 Years Ago: ‘Escape From the Planet of the Apes’ Explores New World

By Michael Gallucci
Posted by 
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the end of 1970's Beneath the Planet of the Apes, the first sequel in the original five-movie series, friendly chimpanzees Cornelius and Zira somehow managed to avoid the nuclear bomb that wiped out the rest of the cast. So, here they were, a year later in Escape From the Planet of the Apes, on Earth in the year 1973 – thanks to a convoluted time-warp explanation that makes much more sense plot-wise if you don't think too hard about it.

ultimateclassicrock.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Hunter
Person
Sal Mineo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Movie Theaters#Story Time#Cornelius Zira And Milo#50s Movies#Comic Books#Contemporary Times#Satirical Cues#Big Screen Relaunches#Screenwriter Paul Dehn#Feature#Humor#Father#Tv Direction#Fresh Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Back to 2001: Ten Essential Movies from Twenty Years Ago

Tom Jolliffe ventures back 20 years to 2001 and offers up 10 essential films from that year…. It’s a little bit frightening but 20 years ago we had become well ensconced in the 21st century. The first apocalypse had been averted and we were slowly ambling toward 2012 hoping the Mayans were wrong (spoiler alert, we’re still here). 20 years ago I was starting college. I’d already been well worn into the working life by that point too. Cinema was, as it always had been (and still is) a welcome escape from 9-5’s, studies and all else. The year itself in film is a mixed bag. If you look back at the general output it’s a year that both marked a distinctly bleh output that was in keeping with the end of last century and the early parts of this one as far as studio cinema. Yet, 2001 certainly had a number of standout films, some of which would break ground and some which still adorn collections of cult enthusiasts.
MoviesPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watchin’ With the Devil: 10 Movies About Satan

Iron Maiden said it best a long time ago (summarizing passages from the Book of Revelation, of course): "Woe to you, oh earth and sea, for the Devil sends his beast with wrath because he knows the time is short. Let him who hath understanding reckon the number of the beast, for it is a human number. Its number is six hundred and sixty-six."
Moviessparklyprettybriiiight.com

Happiness is belonging: New trailer and poster for Swedish animation gem Ape Star

Jonna is a feisty young orphan who wants to be adopted more than anything. But when her potential new mom drives up to the orphanage, she gets a big shock when the door opens and a gorilla steps out! The ape and girl quickly overcome their physical differences. But will their newfound love survive the scheming of a local bully who’s out to separate the two? Ape Star, also known as Apstjärnan in Swedish or The Ape Star, is made by Swedish-Korean animation producer / filmmaker Linda Hambäck, director of the films The World of Dolores & Gunellen and Gordon & Paddy previously, and a producer on many short films. The screenplay is written by Janne Vierth, adapted from Frida Nilsson’s book of the same name. (synopsis courtesy First Showing)
Moviesimdb.com

‘Lord of the Rings’ Anime Prequel Film Set at New Line and Warner Bros. Animation

A new “Lord of the Rings” movie is in the works. “The War of the Rohirrim” will be an animated prequel film set before the events of the main trilogy. New Line Cinema, the studio behind Peter Jackson’s Middle-earth-shattering “Lord of the Rings” films, is returning to J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material for the first time since “The Hobbit” movies, and teaming up with Warner Bros. Animation on the new project. The studio is even recruiting Philippa Boyens, who was on the original trilogy’s screenwriting team, to serve as a consultant on “The War of the Rohirrim.”
ComicsEW.com

The Lord of the Rings is getting an anime prequel movie about Rohan

"The horn of Helm Hammerhand will sound in the deep one last time." So spoke King Theoden (Bernard Hill) of Rohan during the climax of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Soon, viewers will understand exactly what he meant. New Line Cinema announced on Thursday that they were...
MoviesMovieWeb

Evil Dead Documentary Hail to the Deadites Gets a Streaming Release This July

While the Evil Dead series lags behind many of the best known horror franchises when it comes to quantity, it stands head and shoulders above many by its massive fanbase always hungry for more comedy and gore filled outings for the demons of the Necronomicon Ex Mortis. When Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell brought the world a bloody tale of Deadites and decapitation in 1981, neither could have anticipated that the Evil Dead would still be going stronger than ever forty years later. Now the documentary Hail to the Deadites will bring back all the memories and more when it arrives On Demand this summer.
MoviesPolygon

The Conjuring is the ideal cinematic universe

A funny thing happens when someone makes a billion dollars: Everyone they know thinks they might be able to make a billion dollars in the exact same way. That’s how Marvel Studios became the belle of the Hollywood ball, a template for success that no other studio has been able to use successfully, in spite of more than a decade of trying. The one exception might be the consistent achievement of Warner Bros.’ Conjuring Universe — which could become the best cinematic universe, mostly because it doesn’t feel like one at all.
MoviesPolygon

George A. Romero’s rediscovered ‘lost film’ is terrible, but horror fans are right to be excited

Few things make a cinephile’s heart flutter like the emergence of a “lost” film. Discoveries like the missing reels of Fritz Lang’s 1927 film Metropolis, which were unveiled in 2010, give hope that one day the missing Lon Chaney film London After Midnight, or any of the thousands of truly lost films, will magically be discovered, safely preserved in their tins, patiently waiting to be shown to hungry film fans. Thanks to studios’ flippant early attitudes about cinema, and the flammability of older movie technologies, being a movie-lover can often mean knowing that certain movies no longer exist, but still hanging onto hope.
MoviesPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Three Movies Signal the Birth of the ’80s

If there is ever a Hall of Fame of '80s Cultural Life, the date June 12, 1981 will have a display all of its own. This is because on that long ago Friday, were you a fan of movies, you would have been treated to the spectacle of having three memorable films open on the same day, all of which helped signal that a new moment in pop-culture had officially begun.
WildlifePosted by
InsideHook

Something Killed Off Most of the Planet’s Sharks 19 Million Years Ago

19 million years ago, the planet was in the midst of the Miocene epoch, a period in which numerous ancestors of today’s flora and fauna abounded across the earth. The Miocene is when humanity’s ancestors began to evolve as a distinct branch from chimpanzees; they’re also when a host of geological events helped to transform the world. And sometime in the midst of all of this, an event or phenomenon devastated the world’s shark population.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Next Year, Planet of Lana Is Set to Take You to Another World

Revealed at Summer Game Fest, Planet of Lana will challenge you to rescue your sister from a pretty but perilous alien planet. “Into every life, horrifying alien entities must fall.” Okay, that’s not exactly what The Ink Spots said, but Lana and her animal companion Mui’s lives are turned upside down when some otherworldly visitors arrive. Lana’s sister is kidnapped and she has to rescue her from an entirely alien planet. What could go wrong?
Rock Musickingfm.com

21 Years Ago: Iron Maiden Release ‘Brave New World’

When Iron Maiden reunited with longtime vocalist Bruce Dickinson and guitarist Adrian Smith in 1999 for the Ed Hunter tour, fans were thrilled to see the majority of the lineup that brought the world such great albums as Number of the Beast, Piece of Mind and Powerslave. Sure, drummer Nicko...