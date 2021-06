The Indy 500 live stream is today (May 30), and it's scheduled to begin at at 12:45 p.m. ET | 9:45 a.m. PT | 5:45 p.m. BST. It's on NBC, and should end by 4 p.m. ET. It's time for the Indy 500 live stream — and we've got some history at hand in one of the biggest days of the year in racing. And this year has some history at hand. For the first time since 1911, a pit crew containing a majority of women will be running the pit stops for an IndyCar.