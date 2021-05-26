The Willoughby’s Exterior Nears Completion at 196 Willoughby Street in Downtown Brooklyn
Exterior work is continuing to progress on The Willoughby, a 34-story mixed-use building at 196 Willoughby Street on Long Island University‘s Brooklyn campus in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by RXR Realty, the 435-foot-tall structure is also alternately addressed as 61 DeKalb Avenue and will bring a mix of residential units, academic and office spaces, a new adjacent athletic field, and parking for 564 vehicles. The Willoughby is bound by Willoughby Street to the north, Ashland Place to the east, DeKalb Avenue to the south, and Flatbush Avenue Extension to the west.newyorkyimby.com