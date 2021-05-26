Debbie Wasserman Schultz Leads Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations to Condemn Antisemitic Attacks

This week, the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations co-chairs, including a congresswoman from the Sunshine State, issued a statement on the recent rise in violent antisemitic attacks across the nation.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., and Lee Zeldin, R-NY, weighed in to express their “support for the Jewish community and condemn the alarming rise of violent antisemitic hate in the United States” on Monday.

“We stand for free speech and the historic American right to assemble and protest the policies of our country, or any other. But we unequivocally denounce and condemn the alarming rise in rampant hate, violence and harassment targeting Jewish Americans. In the past two weeks, Jews have been attacked on public streets, been spat on, and assaulted, and had their synagogues vandalized,” they said.

“As Black and Jewish members of Congress, we know all too well how it feels to be marginalized and attacked because of our identity. We stand together, stronger than ever, in this time of need for the Jewish community. We will continue working tirelessly to identify, call out and eradicate antisemitism wherever and whenever we see it.” they added.