Wednesday Weather

Great Bend Post
 17 days ago
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Tonight. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some...

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
#South Wind#North Wind#North Northwest#Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Today#Memorial Day Showers#Sunday Night Showers#Sunday Showers#Winds#Precipitation#Gusts#South Southeast Wind#Today#Chance
Posted by
Great Bend Post

Weekend Weather

Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Sunday Night. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to...
Pawnee County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-11 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-12 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pawnee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PAWNEE COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.
Alfalfa County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-11 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-12 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALFALFA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled.
Roscommon County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roscommon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-12 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roscommon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GLADWIN AND SOUTHWESTERN ROSCOMMON COUNTIES At 708 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Skeels, or 11 miles south of Prudenville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Skeels. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Iroquois County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iroquois A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cissna Park, or 10 miles northeast of Paxton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest part of this storm is now in Vermillion county, where 70 mph winds are possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Cissna Park, Buckley, Loda, Clarence and Claytonville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-13 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Las Animas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Clare County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 19:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-12 19:28:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clare THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CLARE COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However, small hail, gusty winds and lightning are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Otero County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 19:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-12 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Otero THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Otero County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-12 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Otero THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Gladwin County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-12 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gladwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GLADWIN AND SOUTHWESTERN ROSCOMMON COUNTIES At 708 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Skeels, or 11 miles south of Prudenville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Skeels. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OTERO AND NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 531 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Delhi, or 27 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timpas. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ford County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-12 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cissna Park, or 10 miles northeast of Paxton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest part of this storm is now in Vermillion county, where 70 mph winds are possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Cissna Park, Buckley, Loda, Clarence and Claytonville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Otero County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-12 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OTERO AND NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 538 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Timpas, or 25 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Timpas. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Alcona County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 20:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ALCONA COUNTY At 819 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black River, or 8 miles north of Harrisville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Black River. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Montmorency County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montmorency, Oscoda by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montmorency; Oscoda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN MONTMORENCY AND NORTH CENTRAL OSCODA COUNTIES At 633 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Atlanta, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 6:31 PM ET, quarter sized hail was reported 1 mile WSW of Atlanta. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Loud Township, Lockwood Lake and Comins. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ford County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cissna Park, or 10 miles northeast of Paxton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest part of this storm is now in Vermillion county, where 70 mph winds are possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Cissna Park, Buckley, Loda, Clarence and Claytonville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ford County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cissna Park, or 10 miles northeast of Paxton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest part of this storm is now in Vermillion county, where 70 mph winds are possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Cissna Park, Buckley, Loda, Clarence and Claytonville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Otero County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-12 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 702 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delhi, or 29 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timpas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Baca County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-12 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baca THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Otero County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-12 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OTERO AND NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 531 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Delhi, or 27 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timpas. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH