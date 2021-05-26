Wednesday Weather

Effective: 2021-06-12 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iroquois A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cissna Park, or 10 miles northeast of Paxton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest part of this storm is now in Vermillion county, where 70 mph winds are possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Cissna Park, Buckley, Loda, Clarence and Claytonville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH