Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Today is May 26

By Special to
L'Observateur
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExercise is a vital component of a healthy lifestyle. By making exercise part of their day-to-day routines, people of all ages, including men and women over the age of 65, can greatly improve their overall health. The American Academy of Family Physicians notes that seniors should aspire to be as...

lobservateur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerobic Exercise#Aafp#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Fitnesshealthnewshub.org

No Drugs, No Diet: The New Prescription for Moderate Hypertension, High Cholesterol

The American Heart Association’s tough-love recommendation to the millions of Americans with moderate hypertension and high cholesterol, published in a scientific statement earlier this month in the journal Hypertension, urged instant action. As in: Drop what you’re doing (after reading this story!) and start moving. Yes, before taking medication or...
WorkoutsWebMD

Yoga and Cholesterol

If you have high cholesterol, one of the lifestyle changes you might consider as you work to bring your levels down is to start a workout program. While many doctors suggest brisk walks or resistance training, regular yoga can also improve your cholesterol. You can practice in a class online, in a studio with a group, or at home for free.
FitnessEffingham Daily News

Diet plays important part in reducing dementia risk

For many health issues, diet plays a part — for example: heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and others. Now, researchers are saying that diet may play a part in Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. How could what we eat affect our brains? Research isn’t sure yet, but...
HealthThe Post and Courier

Taking a nap has health benefits for seniors

“Getting a good night’s sleep comes highly recommended for the 50-plus population, particularly for the fastest growing segment of senior citizens, those over 65. In fact, it turns out that peaceful dozing overnight may not be enough for some seniors and that taking an afternoon nap may not only be good for toddlers, but can also be beneficial for seniors,” according to Rebecca Weber, CEO of the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC].
Women's Healthwausharaargus.com

For men’s health, routine care is key

Men’s Health Month is a national observance to raise awareness about men’s health status. Routine care, like regular checkups and screenings, can catch minor problems before they can do harm. Everyone benefits from routine care, but this month remind the men in your life to get into the habit of regular screenings and checkups so they can live longer healthier lives.
TravelKIMT

Mayo Clinic summer travel guidelines for adults and children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's summer travel season and thanks to a decline in COVID-19 cases and a rise in vaccinations, more people are packing their bags. Mayo Clinic experts stress it is safe for you to travel if you're fully vaccinated and healthy, but it gets more complicated if you're not vaccinated, are immunocompromised, or have other health concerns.
Workoutsiweller.com

The Health Benefits of Walking

All you need to do is start with regular walking, and you will soon be feeling more energetic, more active, more attentive, and happier.. Walking helps prevent type 2 diabetes- studies at Harvard have revealed that walking approximately 150 minutes per week can reduce the risk of diabetes.. The same...
HealthPosted by
Chicago Defender

Black Men Must Put Their Health First.

With so many men putting healthcare low on the priority list, June is recognized as Men’s Health Month. Men’s Health month seeks to heighten the awareness of preventable health issues and inspire early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. Early detection is critical for the increased survival rate for treatable conditions and diseases such as Testicular & Prostate Cancer, High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, Heart Disease, Type II Diabetes, and HIV.
WorkoutsAnniston Star

Dr. Bridget Gibson: Cardio exercises that can help strengthen your heart

Cardio or aerobic exercise is any activity that helps strengthen your heart through faster and deeper breathing. This type of exercise helps increase the blood flow to your muscles and back to your lungs. Doing cardio exercises helps the body release endorphins, the type of chemical that produces euphoria and a greater sense of well-being.
Healthtompkinsweekly.com

Make brain health a priority as normalcy returns

With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out across the country, many Americans are looking forward to resuming their lives and returning to normal. This June, during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter is encouraging the region to make brain health an important part of its return to normal.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

BMI in Adolescence Linked to Poor Health Outcomes in Adulthood

WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Adolescent body mass index (BMI) is a risk factor for poor health outcomes in adults, regardless of adult BMI, according to a research letter published online June 21 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Jason M. Nagata, M.D., from the...
Diseases & TreatmentsPark Rapids Enterprise

Health Fusion: Why treat obstructive sleep apnea? It makes heart disease worse

You may have heard that the American Heart Association (AHA) wants people to pay attention to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), especially if they have heart disease or risk factors, such as high blood pressure. Well, I'm going to tell you about it too. It's important. The AHA put out a scientific statement in the journal, Circulation, because OSA can make heart disease symptoms worse.
Women's Healthtulsaer.com

Men’s Health Month

June is recognized as Men’s Health Month, an opportunity to bring awareness to the health issues men face and encourage early detection and treatment. Congressman Bill Richardson said it best. “Recognizing and preventing men’s health problems is not just a man’s issue. Because of its impact on wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters. Men’s health is truly a family issue.”
Dietsrenalandurologynews.com

Diet to Induce Weight Loss Can Reduce BP in Type 2 Diabetes

(HealthDay News) — A diet to induce weight loss reduces blood pressure (BP) among individuals with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online in Diabetologia. Wilma S. Leslie, PhD, from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a post-hoc analysis of the changes in BP during the initial total diet replacement phase in the intervention arm of the Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial (143 participants [78 on treatment for hypertension]). To achieve marked negative energy balance and rapid weight loss over 12 to 20 weeks, the Counterweight-Plus total diet replacement provided about 830 kcal.
Healthwholefoodsmagazine.com

The Future of Oral Health

Oral health supplies of the future: toothpaste, floss, mouth wash… and probiotics. Just like the gut, the mouth has a microbiome, and just like in the gut, that microbiome affects the whole body. Bonnie Feldman, DDS, MBA, gave a presentation titled “Oral Health and Microbiome” at Nutri-Beauty: Mastering the Market in April, available on-demand at www.NaturallyInformed.net. “There’s 700 different species of bacteria that live in these oral subhabitats: the teeth, the tongue, gums, saliva, ear, nose, and throat,” Dr. Feldman said. “And it’s not just bacteria—we also have viruses, eukaryotes, and fungi.” And like the gut, Dr. Feldman added, “what happens in the mouth, does not stay in the mouth. 47.2% of American adults have gum disease, and adults over the age of 70 with gum disease are 70% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s. People with gum disease are also more likely to have heart disease and to have a higher risk of stroke; periodontal disease may also be associated with autoimmune diseases.”
Women's Healthwhmcenter.com

Stress and Women’s Health

Stress in small amounts can be a good thing. Stress can cause us to complete tasks with a higher sense of urgency when approaching a deadline. Chronic stress, on the other hand, can negatively impact physical and mental health. Stress is more likely to cause depression and anxiety in women than in men.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Too Many Older Americans Are Taking Daily Aspirin

Last Updated: June 22, 2021. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many older adults are still taking a daily baby aspirin to ward off first-time heart problems — despite guidelines that now discourage it, a new study finds. Researchers found that one-half to 62% of U.S. adults aged 70...
Public HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

4 Ways to Support Heart Health Post-COVID

As we continue to live with COVID-19, researchers are learning more and more about the havoc it can wreak on the human body. While initially just thought of as a respiratory illness, COVID-19 has been found to affect far more than just the lungs. In fact, a growing number of...
Diseases & Treatmentstctmd.com

Sleep Apnea Awareness, Treatment May Improve Some CVD Outcomes: AHA

Better recognition and diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in cardiovascular medicine may help with symptom control and well-being, the American Heart Association (AHA) says. They’ve issued a new scientific statement hoping to increase recognition and diagnosis of OSA in cardiovascular practice. The last AHA statement to address this topic...