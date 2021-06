On May 7, 2021, Colonial Pipeline experienced a ransomware cyberattack on its corporate network. This attack, attributed to the DarkSide hacking group, led the company to temporarily halt the operation of its pipeline network—causing fuel shortages throughout the East Coast. Although highly publicized, the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack is not unique. In fact, the event was just one in a growing pattern of ransomware attacks against major U.S. companies and critical infrastructure. In light of these events, the issue of cyberattacks—particularly those involving ransomware—has become a key area of concern for federal lawmakers.