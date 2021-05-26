The “Bitcoin 2021” Conference In Miami: Big Stars And Latest Announcements

VanEck assumes no liability for the content of any linked third-party site, and/or content hosted on external sites. Why Don’t Bitcoiners Sell? Two Reasons. It is easy to get turned off by some of bitcoin’s more flamboyant elements. The yolo/meme/pseudonymous ethos can alienate boomers blessed with just a normal level of fiduciary skepticism. Indeed, at last week’s bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, which attracted a reported 12,000 attendees (including yours truly) at $1,500 per ticket, there was no shortage of antics to support the bear case. That El Salvador, home of one of the world’s highest crime rates, became the first country to announce it may buy bitcoin, news of which broke during the event to a full standing ovation, just adds to the occasional sense of lawlessness surrounding the asset class.