Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Zoom now supports the iPad Pro’s new Center Stage function

By Ivan Mehta
The Next Web
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo conferencing platform Zoom announced today that it’s bringing support for the Center Stage function that debuted in the new iPad Pros. Not excited? Then let’s rewind a bit. Center Stage is a feature that uses the new iPad Pro’s ultrawide camera to focus on you even when you move....

thenextweb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Stage#Ipad Pro#Video Mode#App#Video Conferencing#Ipad Pro#Ipad Pros#Ev#Function#App Version#Feature#Camera Angles#Landscape Mode#Visible Windows#Machine#Tiles#Consumer Tech#Pan#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Technology
Country
New Zealand
News Break
iPad
Related
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

Apple’s wireless charging ambitions dictate a major iPad Pro design change

It’s not just the iPad mini 6 and iPad 9 that are getting redesigns in the near future. According to the same Bloomberg report, Apple is also working on a significant iPad Pro redesign that will make available to users two features that have never been found on previous iPad models — one of them would be a first for Apple’s entire ecosystem of devices. Apple has been using the same design on the iPad Pro since 2018 when it introduced Face ID on the Pro tablets and removed the Touch ID home button in the process. The iPad Pro received...
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Fold it, roll it, bop it, shoot photos through it: Samsung teases what's next in OLED tech

Samsung's first-gen folding phone was rough around the edges, but with each new device comes plenty of refinement, proving the tech is here to stay. It's no secret that the company is working on follow-ups to last year's Galaxy Z lineup, and we might be looking at a preview of what's to come. As part of Display Week 2021, Samsung Display unveiled some new OLED panels today that could hint at the future of smartphones.
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
Technologyipadinsight.com

Living with Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro: Coming into Focus

It’s been over a week now and life with the 2021 iPad Pro is good. I certainly didn’t expect any different, but it’s fun to discover the little upgrades and features that separate each new Apple device from the one that preceded it. Shoot your shot. One of those little...
Technologyithinkdiff.com

Is M1 iPad Pro worth $200 more than iPad Air 4?

Apple’s new M1 iPad Pro is finally in the hands of consumers. The next-generation iPad Pro models come with ultra-fast 5G connectivity, Liquid Retina XDR display, enhanced performance, and more. The M1 iPad Pro also features an all-new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera which offers a Center Stage experience for video calls. According to the first batch of reviews published, the 2021 iPad Pro models combine a stunning display with a stellar performance.
TechnologyPhone Arena

How to turn off Center Stage FaceTime video on the Apple iPad Pro (2021)

At the front of the 2021 iPad Pro models, Apple has placed a better 12-megapixels selfie camera this time around, most likely to handle the much touted Center Stage feature. The new option leverages machine learning and the fresh Ultra Wide camera at the front to follow the person into the frame automatically when they move, including expanding the view or zooming when people go in and out of the video call.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

This is the must-have iPad Pro accessory

The new iPad Pro 2021 is great, but I didn't really get the perfect use out of it until I called in Twelve South's excellent HoverBar Duo ($79 and worth every penny). This is the stand of all iPad stands, and a product so good I wonder if Apple doesn't regret making it first.
ElectronicsUnion Leader

Apple working on iPad Pro with wireless charging, new iPad Mini

Apple Inc. is working on a new iPad Pro with wireless charging and the first iPad mini redesign in six years, seeking to continue momentum for a category that saw rejuvenated sales during the pandemic. The company is planning to release the new iPad Pro in 2022 and the iPad...
Technologytechthelead.com

Apple Is Reportedly Developing New iPad Pro Design for 2022

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a new iPad Pro design coming in 2022. Apparently, the upcoming iPad Pro would integrate a glass back to enable wireless charging, which would be a premiere. The glass back design style would be a nice change and would complement Apple’s recent iPhone design concept. However, the new iPad Pro is still in early development as plans could “change or be canceled before next year’s launch.”
Computerscdm.link

All versions of Pro Tools now support Ableton Link

The Link-enabled products page has gotten busy, but here’s one you may have heard of – Avid Pro Tools. It’s the latest to support Live’s tech for jamming together across apps, software, and hardware. Just don’t call it sync – Link is networked and all about jumping in and out...
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Technologyadorama.com

Apple iPad Pro 2020

So I’m using this iPad to edit my photos, from my A7R Iv . I’m using Photoshop and Lightroom both apps work really well on this. The upload speed via the USB C, Is much faster than the old lightning cable. The new pen and the new keyboard are really nice so if you need a little extra space can always go a thumb drive on the end of the USB-C and there you go more space have a nice day happy to have a new iPad.
Travelacquiremag.com

Satechi's new hub is the ideal desktop and travel companion for the iPad Pro

Satechi's new Aluminum Stand and Hub for the iPad Pro is a must-have for those who rely on the iPad Pro as their main device. The hub has 4K HDMI (60Hz), a USB-C PD port (60W), a USB-A port, SD card slots, and a headphone port. It also props up the iPad at the ideal viewing angle and when you're on the go, the hub folds up and hides its cables within the device for travel. And if you have a MacBook or a Surface Pro/Go, you can also use it as a stand for your laptops for docking when plugging into an external monitor setup.