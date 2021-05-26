Booches the Legacy that Lives On

The historic Colony Hotel in Palm Beach is stepping into the future with design top of mind. When entering the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, you are greeted with a signature cocktail and an explosion of fabulous design. Adorned in an exclusive wallpaper custom-designed by co-owner Sarah Wetenhall and Kemble Interiors in collaboration with de Gournay, the lobby, otherwise known as the “Living Room,” defines the colorful signature Palm Beach style with a modern twist. Inspired by an original mid-century mural that adorned the Colony lobby when the hotel first opened in 1947, the bespoke paper features native flora and fauna, alligators emerging from shallow pools, panthers wearing diamond necklaces and the Colony’s mascot, Johnnie Brown, sitting high in a palm tree waving the Colony pennant flag. “I discovered an old postcard image of a mural titled The Early Days in Palm Beach,” says Wetenhall. “We worked hand in hand with de Gournay to create this unique love letter to the Colony and Palm Beach. It was our mission to embody the whimsy and humor of our beloved hotel, brought to life through the meticulous artistry of de Gournay.”