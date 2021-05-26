Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

YMCA of Greater Brandywine Launches Annual ‘CAMP-aign’ to Support Community Needs

Posted by 
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0di3Js_0aBuT2fS00
Images via the YMCA of Greater Brandywine.

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine has launched its 2021 Annual “CAMP-aign.”

After months of isolation and staring at screens due to the pandemic, children are craving social engagement, adventure, and fun — all of which are available safely through the YMCA’s summer camps.

Click here to find out more.

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

West Chester, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is sharing Chester County’s story as it unfolds every day with positive, upbeat content.

 https://vista.today/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Summer Camps#Community#Launches#Support Community Needs#Social Engagement#Fun#Adventure#Isolation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mattoon, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

YMCA Diabetes Prevention program launching Charleston cohort

CHARLESTON — One program is changing the lives of people with prediabetes thanks to help from the Mattoon Area Family YMCA. In 2018, the Coles Community Health Group saw a need in the community to provide support and prevention services to people who were on the brink of developing diabetes.
Torrington, CTNew Haven Register

Torrington YMCA offers free and low-cost summer camp sessions

TORRINGTON — The Northwest CT YMCA is ready to help local children safely take a break from screen time, indoor activities and distance learning to experience the benefits of summer camp: social-emotional learning with peers, physical exercise and outdoor activities, according to a statement. In partnership with the State of...
Petal, MSWDAM-TV

Petal Family YMCA offers summer camp for kids

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Family YMCA has a long tradition of hosting community-based programs geared towards families and focuses on five core values: responsibility, respect, caring, honesty and faith. The YMCA is now accepting applications for its summer camp program for kids, which includes activities to help build...
YogaDaily Herald

Community Fun Fills Summer Schedule at North Suburban YMCA

Summer is just around the corner, and the NSYMCA is filling it with engaging programs for the whole community. From summer camp, to outdoor Group Ex classes, to the new Community Strong golf outing, the North Suburban YMCA has an array of healthy indoor, outdoor, and virtual experiences to help the community re-connect.
Sequim, WASequim Gazette

YMCA to host free Safety Around Water Camp

The YMCA of Sequim is offering a free Safety Around Water Camp for youths of ages 6-12, held 1-3 p.m. daily, June 21-25. This camp is provided at no cost thanks to donations from the Sequim Sunrise Rotary. “This program is intended to remove barriers to water safety for those...
Thermopolis, WYthermopir.com

Supportive community

Members of the community came together at the fair building to show support for Brad Shaffer who is receiving medical care for cancer. Over $40,000 was raised in support, which might be a record for the town of Thermopolis.
Chautauqua County, NYjamestowngazette.com

Compassionate Community Involvement to Support United Way SCC’s Annual Community Baby Shower Efforts

For several years, the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has helped provide supplies and resources for Chautauqua County babies through the Community Baby Shower. Area businesses, organizations, book clubs, schools, etc. have all come together in unique ways to gather donated baby items. In these efforts, some participate in team building activities within their organizations, schools have collection activities to educate and engage students while also giving back to the community, and stores that sell baby items provide opportunities at check out to purchase items and/or donate to the Community Baby Shower program. There are also opportunities to participate virtually in these baby showers events.
Danielsville, PATimes News

YMCA to hold camp at Danielsville Park beginning June 14

Greater Valley YMCA’s Suburban North Family branch will be offering a summer day camp for Lehigh Township’s youth at Danielsville Park, 1265 Walnut Drive. The 11-week experience will run from June 14 to Aug. 27 and aims to develop character, teach valuable skills and build strong bonds. Youths ranging from...
Festus, MOmymoinfo.com

YMCA Summer Camp Registration Ongoing

(Festus) Registration is ongoing for the Jefferson County Family YMCA summer camp. The camp runs 11 weeks through the summer with the first week of class beginning on June 1st. Membership Director Samantha Roberson says registration says they are accepting registration for week 4 through 11. The camp costs $115...
Lincoln County, MEboothbayregister.com

Boothbay Region YMCA: Community Catalyst for Good

One of the many joys of leading the Boothbay Region YMCA is the interaction with people in the region. Our community is filled with kind, thoughtful and caring people and that was most recently demonstrated with the partnership with LincolnHealth. In early January 2021, Brian Blethen, Stacey Miller, and other leadership team members from LincolnHealth/MaineHealth approached the Y to determine if it would be a good fit as a COVID-19 vaccination site for Lincoln County. We realized that the Marylouise Tandy Cowan Fieldhouse would be an ideal location especially with 23,400 square feet of space, ample parking, a separate entrance, and bathroom facilities. LincolnHealth’s team opened the site on January 25, 2021…what an extremely well-organized effort and group of professionals! Additionally, more than 70 greeters, attendants, and a host of volunteers provided more than 2,500 hours assisting staff to administer roughly 23,500 doses.
Connecticut Statecountytimes.com

Litchfield County YMCA offers free, low cost summer camps

LITCHFIELD COUNTY — In partnership with the State of Connecticut, with funding from the American Rescue Plan, the Northwest CT YMCA has been awarded three state grants to provide free and low-cost camperships to qualifying local youth that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These two-week camperships will...
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

YMCA strengthens communities for 177 years

SIDNEY — On June 6, the YMCA marks 177 years as a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through programs and services designed to foster youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Here are five past notable events and achievements that demonstrate the Y’s commitment to the communities it serves:. 1....
Lifestylewvua23.com

YMCA hosting summer camp garden

Preparation is taking place for a summer camp project at the Benjamin Barnes YMCA. The YMCA program will teach campers how to plant a garden. They received the first part of the community garden materials, including wood needed for frames and topsoil. Deon Washington is the president of the Benjamin...
AdvocacyWMDT.com

Brandywine Valley SPCA receives proceeds from annual kickball tournament

DELAWARE – The Brandywine Valley SPCA says they’re honored to be chosen as the non-profit to receive the proceeds from this year’s annual Upland Kickball tournament. Organizer Meghan Bush and the participating kickball teams raised over $2,000 in donations, as well as collected lots of loot for their shelter animals.