YMCA of Greater Brandywine Launches Annual ‘CAMP-aign’ to Support Community Needs

One of the many joys of leading the Boothbay Region YMCA is the interaction with people in the region. Our community is filled with kind, thoughtful and caring people and that was most recently demonstrated with the partnership with LincolnHealth. In early January 2021, Brian Blethen, Stacey Miller, and other leadership team members from LincolnHealth/MaineHealth approached the Y to determine if it would be a good fit as a COVID-19 vaccination site for Lincoln County. We realized that the Marylouise Tandy Cowan Fieldhouse would be an ideal location especially with 23,400 square feet of space, ample parking, a separate entrance, and bathroom facilities. LincolnHealth’s team opened the site on January 25, 2021…what an extremely well-organized effort and group of professionals! Additionally, more than 70 greeters, attendants, and a host of volunteers provided more than 2,500 hours assisting staff to administer roughly 23,500 doses.