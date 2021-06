Last week, we shared a photo of the Gentry house, and we would like to expand upon who lived there and built it. Ben Gentry completed his formal education at the Northern Indiana Business Institute shortly after the federal government opened land for homesteading in North Platte Valley in 1886. He decided to move to Nebraska’s panhandle with his friend John Hall, who owned a wagon and some mules, to claim some land. Ben didn’t receive his first claim, so he claimed another plot of land Northeast of Minatare shortly after his marriage to Cora Johnson in November, 1890. Prior to their marriage, Cora had filed for a homestead just east of Ben’s homestead.