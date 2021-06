It is never too early to check a crystal ball to see what the future might hold --- especially in fantasy football. Detroit’s T.J. Hockenson had an injury-marred rookie campaign in 2019 that ruined the title hopes of many fantasy general managers, but the former first-round pick rebounded like Dennis Rodman in his sophomore season. When the smoke cleared on 2020, Hockenson was a top-five fantasy tight end and now enters 2021 as the Lions’ No. 1 weapon in their passing attack. Green Bay’s Robert Tonyan was a part-time player in 2019. All he did last year was catch 11 touchdown tosses from Aaron Rodgers. Washington’s Logan Thomas was a fantasy zero during his first four seasons in the NFL. This past season, he was a fantasy hero thanks to his career-best 72-670-6 line. The bottom line is tight ends can have breakout years that turn fantasy teams into championship teams.