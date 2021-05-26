KSL Investigators Help Window Company Honor Lifetime Warranty

Warranty claims are fulfilled with new or reconditioned products. Our non-transferable warranty may be claimed by the original buyer of our products or the original purchaser from an authorized Air Oasis reseller. Replacement parts such as bulbs, AHPCO cells, and filters are not warrantied. The Bi-Polar 2400 and nano Induct are both warrantied for two years. The nano Induct AHPCO cell must be replaced every two years to maintain the lifetime warranty. Abuse, misuse, or improper installation will void the warranty. It is recommended that whole-house purifiers are installed by licensed contractors. Air Oasis’ liability for damages, costs, or expenses shall be limited to purchase price, excluding fees, taxes, duties, and other additional costs. Air Oasis shall not be liable for direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages arising out of the use or inability to use this product. The Air Oasis warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship only when the product has been used under normal operating conditions and has been properly maintained. This warranty excludes accidents, abuse, alteration, misuse, the use of voltages other than indicated for our products. Filters and parts intended for regular replacement are not warrantied. Regular maintenance per the owner’s manual is required to maintain warranty coverage. Warrantied products may be replaced with new or refurbished units of the same or similar model.