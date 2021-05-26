Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Halal grocery opens in long-time Wilmington produce market

Star News Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshad Abdelhamid, who goes by Abdel, owns other businesses in the Wilmington area. But he wanted to create something different at the new grocery he operates with his family. CB Seafood and Meat Market opened in April at 2069 Carolina Beach Road in the former location of Country Fresh Produce. Abdel said the renovations took more than a year and everyone, just about, is involved. His brother made wooden shelves for the store, others work behind the counter, and some handle the halal meat and seafood.

