When searching for dividend stocks, there are a few things you want to consider. Of course you want a company that has an attractive dividend yield, and anything above 2% to 3% is generally considered to be pretty good. High yield isn't everything, though -- you also want to make sure the company has a history of steady earnings growth. Increasing profits provide a company with stability, which allows it to not only make consistent dividend payments, but also to raise those payments on a consistent basis.