Corydon, IN

3 injured in crash

Corydon Democrat
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA patient is taken to an air ambulance last Wednesday afternoon after two vehicles collided at about 4:45 on S.R. 135 at the intersection with Harrison-Heth Road south of Corydon. According to a report by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Dept., David King, 51, of Depauw was traveling north on S.R. 135 in his blue 2018 Ford F-150 and struck a silver 2004 Acura driven by Frederick Dangler, 19, of Greenville, who was traveling west on Harrison-Heth Road and ran the stop sign. Witnesses told police they saw the Acura run the stop sign. Dangler and an unidentified female passenger were taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Louisville for treatment, and King was transported by ambulance to Harrison County Hospital in Corydon for medical treatment. Photo by Kaitlyn Clay.

www.corydondemocrat.com
