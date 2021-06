The night of Feb. 10, 2020, may not be a significant memory to most Harrison County residents. But for a select few, it’s a night that will forever be etched in their mind. It’s a night the few involved seem to all remember a little bit differently, too. However, something they can all agree on is activities that occurred that night on South Martin-Mathis Road just outside of Palmyra caused the death of Christina Grimsley.