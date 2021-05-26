Review: Disney Aims to Create a Following for Cruella; Barely Manages More than Great Costumes

If it’s possible for a film to be both deeply meditative and startlingly evocative at the same time, All Light, Everywhere may just be that film. A documentary by Theo Anthony (Rat Film), All Light, Everywhere starts at the existential, exploring the biology of the human eye and the metaphorical meaning of the way our eyes actually capture and decipher imagery. Fairly quickly, however, Anthony segues to something seemingly disconnected, an interview with a spokesperson for Axon Technology, a manufacturer of every kind of defense mechanism you can imagine, including body cams worn by police officers around the country. And so, the connection is revealed: the grand scale of all that we can take in with our own eyes and the techonology behind the “eyes” of technology like a body camera. The film goes into far greater detail than this, of course, exploring everything from early astronomers charting the passage of Venus through the sky to the very first moving images captured by photographers seeking to see beyond what the naked eye can capture. The film covers quite a lot of ground, to say the least, and yet Anthony ties it all together in ways that not only make it an interesting film, but an essential one.