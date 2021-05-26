Review: Disney Aims to Create a Following for Cruella; Barely Manages More than Great Costumes
On the surface, there’s nothing terribly objectionable about the idea to make a film centered on the villain of Disney’s classic animated feature One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Cruella De Vil is—despite her penchant for black, white and red—a colorful character who fueled the nightmares of little children beginning the moment that film was released in 1961 and, like so many over-the-top vilenesses in Disney’s filmography (the Evil Queen in Snow White, Ursula in The Little Mermaid, Malificent in Sleeping Beauty), she makes for a great foil to her demure, well-meaning protagonists. As directed by Craig Gillespie (Lars and the Real Girl; I, Tonya) and written by committee (screenplay by Tony McNamara and Dana Fox; story by Aline Brosch McKenna, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis), the realization of that abstract idea, Cruella, is something as exaggerated, vapid and over-dramatic as the character herself. Which isn’t to say it’s not gorgeous to look at and quite fun in moments, with two Emmas (Stone and Thompson) doing their damn best to make the whole thing feel much more important than it has any right to. Boasting a soundtrack that shoehorns in every major pop song of the ’60s and ’70s and a whopping two hour, fourteen minute run time, Cruella is a whole lot of movie—maybe too much.thirdcoastreview.com