Mohegan Sun to host Summer hiring events Wednesday, May 26th, Thursday, June 10th & Thursday, June 24th

By Ken Abrams
whatsupnewp.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNCASVILLE, CT (May 25, 2021) – Mohegan Sun is set to host three summer hiring events on Wednesday, May 26th, Thursday, June 10th and Thursday, June 24th. Employment opportunities are open in Food & Beverage, Event Support, Security, Marketing, VIP, Accounting, Hotel, Retail and more. Culinary positions offer a $2,000 sign-on bonus and housekeeping positions offer a $500 sign-on bonus. Bonuses will be paid out in increments.

