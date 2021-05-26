Mohegan Sun to host Summer hiring events Wednesday, May 26th, Thursday, June 10th & Thursday, June 24th
UNCASVILLE, CT (May 25, 2021) – Mohegan Sun is set to host three summer hiring events on Wednesday, May 26th, Thursday, June 10th and Thursday, June 24th. Employment opportunities are open in Food & Beverage, Event Support, Security, Marketing, VIP, Accounting, Hotel, Retail and more. Culinary positions offer a $2,000 sign-on bonus and housekeeping positions offer a $500 sign-on bonus. Bonuses will be paid out in increments.