What Exactly Are the Sabres Selling?

The lasting impression from the season-ending press conference by Kevyn Adams has to be his repeated manta of wanting players who want to be Buffalo Sabres. That sentiment is fine and dandy, but it really tells nothing definitive regarding the direction of the team. After 10 years wandering the proverbial playoff wilderness, the organization owes its fans a vision to buy into. The most obvious conclusion to draw from Adams’s comments that there are clearly players who do not want to be Buffalo Sabres and that their very presence on the team is a problem to be solved before the team can get back to winning. Is that really a plan, or is that treating the symptoms rather than the disease? And what – really – is the plan for the Sabres this offseason?