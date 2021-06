“I was in its territory,” says the diver, who’s currently in recovery after sustaining a bite to his skull by the Florida alligator. The latest dive for Jeffrey Heim, a 25-year-old Tampa resident, nearly became his last. A commercial spear fisherman, Heim was out May 30 partaking in one of his favorite pastimes: shark tooth hunting. He set out in search of fossilized Megalodon teeth in the Myakka River – something he says he does often. This dive, however, quickly became one he will never forget – and one he feels “lucky” to be alive after.