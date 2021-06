These Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges with Lime are the perfect paleo BBQ side. They’re also vegan, AIP, Whole30 compliant and so easy to prepare. Sweet potato wedges have always been a favourite of mine and this recipe takes them to the next level. The wedges are tossed in a delicious sauce made of olive oil, lime juice and sea salt and grilled over medium heat until they’re tender on the inside and perfectly charred on the outside. If you’re a cilantro lover like me (people seem to have strong feelings about this herb :)), you can garnish the cooked wedges with these. You can also try replacing with another herb of choice – parsley or even basil would be yummy here too. These wedges the perfect side for summer cookouts or BBQs.